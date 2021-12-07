A Republican lawmaker resigns from Congress to become the CEO of Trump Media.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., revealed on Monday that he would resign from Congress in January to take over as CEO of former President Donald Trump’s social media company.

“Recently, I was given a new opportunity to fight for the topics that are most important to me. In a letter to his constituents, Nunes, the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said, “I’ve decided to explore this opportunity, and as a result, I will be departing the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”

“Rest assured, I have not abandoned our common cause – I’ll simply pursue it through different channels,” he continued.

If the Republicans regain majority control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections, Nunes would have been in position to become chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Despite having no prior IT skills, the California Republican will oversee Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The former president hailed Nunes as a “warrior and a leader” who will “stop Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great,” according to a TMTG press release. Trump and other Republican politicians have accused Silicon Valley social media companies of censorship and cancellation culture on numerous occasions.

Nunes has been a member of Congress for ten years. After revealing secret information, he was compelled to withdraw from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election. He was functioning as the committee’s ranking member at the time.

Following the tragic Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Nunes was one of 147 House Republicans who contested President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

With the retirement of the Republican, the top spot on the Ways and Means Committee is now available if the GOP regains control of the House. According to The Hill, Reps. Vern Buchana, R-Fla., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Jason Smith, R-Mo. are among the senior Republicans anticipated to run.

Nunes’ appointment as TMTG’s CEO comes only hours after it was disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had sought the Digital World Acquisition Corp. for information about stock trading and communications with Trump’s social media company.

TMTG and Digital World Acquisition Corp. are on the verge of merging. In an 8-K filing with the government agency, the acquired business acknowledged the SEC probe.