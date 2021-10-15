A protester with a baseball bat bites a Capitol police officer.

On Friday, a Capitol Police officer was allegedly bitten after an incident with a protester escalated in an attack with a baseball bat.

Olivia “Liv” Romano, 25, was arrested by Capitol Police on her way to D.C. to oppose the development of numerous pipelines across Indigenous lands.

Romano was at the West Front of the Capitol at around 9:30 a.m. Friday when the incident occurred, according to Yahoo News.

“When she [Liv Romano] raised the bat, the officers sought to remove it,” Capitol police stated in a statement to the Hill. The woman got belligerent at that point and bit one of the policemen.” Romano is in custody, according to The Hill, and charges are pending.

Several people have been arrested as a result of the protests, including some at the Bureau of Indian Affairs. According to Native News Online, approximately 50 protesters took the office as part of People vs Fossil Fuels, a weeklong demonstration that will culminate on Friday.

Over 500 people marched from Freedom Plaza to the White House on October 12, according to Indian Country Today. On that day, local cops made 135 arrests.

The demonstrators are demanding that President Joe Biden cease the development of several pipelines that cross Indigenous territory and threaten local ecosystems around the country. Many demonstrators, the majority of whom are Indigenous, have been fighting pipelines for months, battling fossil fuel firms, local governments, and the federal government.