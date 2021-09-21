A man earning £100,000 a year stole more than £250,000 and sent it to a friend.

A whistleblower helped bring down a managing director who stole more than £250,000 from his company.

Adrian Platt denied the “brazen fraud” despite being caught after a six-year scheme.

Platt had transferred the funds to three business accounts controlled by a friend in Liverpool’s city centre, and he attempted to claim the large sums as payment for “stress counselling.”

The jury only took 20 minutes to reject this lie.

Judge David Potter acknowledged that he was under pressure at work, but instead of seeking help from his bosses, he discovered that “you simply decided you should be financially compensated for the way you perceived you were treated and used fraud to accomplish this.”

“I am satisfied that you, as the fraud’s creator, stood to benefit the most from it.”

Judge Potter stated that he had abused his position as MD to allow the fraud to go undetected, and that the fraud would have gone undetected if it hadn’t been discovered by a whistleblower at the firm.

Platt, 55, had raised false purchase orders for his employers, Befesa Salt Slags Ltd (BSS) and his friend, Bernard Giam in turn produced invoices claiming his companies had supplied environmental consultancy services.

Platt authorised payments which over six years accounted for more than 90% of the total income of Giam’s three firms, most of which Giam withdrew in cash.

“The court is satisfied that a significant portion of that money was returned to you Adrian Platt for deposit into your various personal accounts,” said Judge Potter.

The two men are being held in prison. “You, Adrian Platt, replaced your substantial salary, bonus, and car allowance with cash stolen from your employer,” Judge Potter said. And you, Bernard Giam, formed two businesses with the sole purpose of receiving payments for services that you did not provide.

“It was a brazen fraud. It was cleverly disguised by the false accounting practises.

“And when challenged you, Adrian Platt came up with an account which was literally incredible and one which the jury had no hesitation in rejecting utterly.

“You sought to develop an elaborate story of a culture at BSS in which you were.”

