A Look Back At Sir David Amess’s Legacy

The phone rang on Friday afternoon, October 15th. I examined the figure. It was one I’d heard before. Sir David Amess’s assistant, to be precise. This time, however, the tone was very different. A sudden wave of anguish washed over me in a couple of seconds.

Sir David Amess, a 35-year friend of mine, was fatally stabbed during a meeting with his constituents.

On the surface, we didn’t seem to share much. Sir David was a well-liked member of the British Parliament. I grew up in Iran before moving to the United Kingdom and continuing my activism activities as a member of Iran’s National Council of Resistance.

But, in truth, we shared a lot of interests.

I began to know Sir David as a sympathetic member of the House of Commons as my work for human rights and democracy in Iran became more intense. The passage of time exposed the depth of his dedication to the causes of freedom and democracy around the world, in any location where these things are frequently denied to people. Our exchanges revealed Sir David’s genuine warmth and generosity, qualities that have already been lauded in several tributes to the dead lawmaker. Despite our obvious differences, I like to believe we were really similar in heart.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out in Parliament on Monday, he was a “seasoned campaigner of zest and grit” who advocated “freedom for the people of Iran.” In reality, as Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, put it, Sir David has fought a courageous battle with all his political and parliamentary credibility for the last three decades in defense of the Iranian people’s trampled rights and in support of the main Iranian opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

But, as paradoxical as it may seem, we shared something else. We were both terrorist victims.

According to the latest reports, Sir David’s death is being examined as a suspected act of terrorism. We’ll have to wait for the outcome of the police investigation into his death.

In my case, I was assassinated by two gunmen in Istanbul in March 1990, as part of a wave of assassinations and attempted assassinations carried out by the Iranian dictatorship. I was shot in the chest and stomach and survived by a hair's breadth. My prospects of surviving surgery were formerly very good.