A federal judge has slammed Donald Trump, claiming that Al Gore ‘Was A Man’ when it came to the election loss.

A federal judge lambasted former President Donald Trump’s handling of his election loss in 2020, saying Al Gore had a stronger case to contest the 2000 election results and was “a man” about his failure.

During a plea hearing on Monday, Senior District Judge Reggie Walton observed, “Al Gore had a better case to fight than Mr. Trump, but he was a man about what happened to him.”

Walton’s remarks were initially reported by CNN.

The 2000 presidential election in Florida was decided by a razor-thin margin, prompting state-wide recounts, court challenges, and debates over whether ballots with “hanging chads” should be tallied. The Supreme Court halted the recount in Florida and awarded George W. Bush the state’s electoral votes in a 5-4 decision.

Walton made the remarks during a hearing for Capitol rioter Adam Johnson, who was photographed lugging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern around the Capitol.

“What bothers me, sir,” Walton said in court, “is that you were foolish enough to travel from Florida to Washington, D.C. on the basis of a lie.”

Trump has disputed the election results in court several times, claiming that voter fraud was the reason he lost to Vice President Joe Biden.

In federal court, Trump has lost 63 cases involving the election results in states like as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Many of the judges who threw out the lawsuits were Trump’s appointees. Due to a lack of proof, nearly all lawsuits were dismissed.