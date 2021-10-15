A federal judge has ordered Biden to reintroduce Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

President Biden is following a court order to reinstate a Trump-era immigration policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their court hearings.

Biden had previously called the scheme harsh because of the hardships migrants faced while awaiting a court date. In April, Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Obama administration over Biden’s decision, and in August, a federal judge ordered Biden to reinstate the program. Biden attempted to overturn the judge’s decision in federal appeals court and the Supreme Court, but later indicated that he would follow the judge’s decision.

According to a judge’s ruling, the Biden administration plans to revive a Trump-era border policy that requires asylum claimants to wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration court next month. https://t.co/pM2HtuqBQO “We are taking essential efforts to comply with the court decision, which requires us to reimplement MPP in good faith,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “As part of any reimplementation of MPP, Mexico must make an unilateral decision to accept the return of those without status in Mexico.” “Discussions with the Mexican government about when and how MPP will be reintroduced are still underway,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked.

MPP was utilized by the Trump administration to send 60,000 migrants back to Mexico and force them to stay outside the United States while their cases were processed. The strategy was implemented to deter border crossers from returning to the United States and escaping deportation by filing asylum claims.

The Department of Homeland Security made a “general commitment” to finish migrant court cases within six months. The Department of Homeland Security also intends to broaden the sorts of asylum claimants who will be exempt from MPP, but no specifics have been disclosed. People who should not be subjected to MPP, according to Mexico, include the sick, old, and LGBT group. The Department of Homeland Security stated that it would work to mitigate some of the implications of the Trump-era initiative.

Human Rights First’s senior director of refugee protection, Eleanor Acer, slammed the Trump administration’s policy, saying it “would result in great human misery.”

“At the border, Trump 2.0 policies are a prescription for more brutality, instability, and violations of refugee law. “The Biden administration must keep its word and end this heinous scheme,” Acer added.

Since the policy of "Remain in Mexico" was implemented in.