A Capitol Police Officer was attacked by a mob on January 6, prompting him to resign and join CNN as a commentator.

Michael Fanone, a Capitol Police officer who was violently attacked by a mob on Jan. 6, announced his retirement on Monday and will join CNN as a law enforcement specialist.

Fanone, 41, has announced that he would be leaving the force at the end of December. In September, he rejoined the Capitol Police, and in December, he obtained his weapon and badge back.

Fanone will join CNN as an on-air contributor, according to CNN.

Fanone, a 20-year police veteran, was dragged into the Capitol Riots throng and beaten and electrocuted repeatedly, resulting in a heart attack. He had a serious brain injury as well. He was even threatened with shooting him with his own firearm by the crowd.

Fanone, who testified before Congress in July, has frequently appeared on CNN and MSNBC as a guest. He emphasized the gravity of the Capitol attack, despite attempts by some lawmakers and television anchors, particularly at Fox News and other right-wing media sources, to minimize it.

He said he left largely because of resentment from his fellow cops, who disagreed with his decision to go public about what happened on Jan. 6.

According to the Washington Post, “clearly there are some employees of our department who believe their oath is to Donald Trump and not to the Constitution.” “I thought it was time to make a shift since I no longer felt I could trust my fellow officers.” Several police have made their feelings about what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 quite clear. Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who led protestors away to open a passage for senators to go to safety, has also garnered widespread praise for his actions.

Four Capitol Police officers have committed suicide since the attack.