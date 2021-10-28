21 House Democrats Oppose the Party’s IRS Bank Account Surveillance Proposal.

Twenty-one House Democrats have spoken out against a proposed bank reporting proposal included in the $2 trillion budget reconciliation agreement, which would mandate the annual submission to the Internal Revenue Service of gross annual inflows and outflows of US banking accounts (IRS).

The group questioned how the IRS planned to safeguard the privacy of financial data in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts. “While the purpose of this proposal is to guarantee that all taxpayers satisfy their duties, which we strongly support,” the reps said, “the data that would be sent over to the IRS is extremely broad and creates substantial privacy issues.”

The group argued that the proposal would “erode trust in financial services providers” because “little information” was provided about how the IRS will protect the financial data of many Americans. They went on to say that if the item is included in the package, it will disproportionately hurt those who aren’t part of the “rich tax evaders” target category. According to Roll Call, the US Treasury Department originally suggested revealing all accounts with a balance of at least $600, but the bottom limit was raised to $10,000. After concerns from banking and corporate groups, the barrier was lifted.

The new rule, which will apply to checking accounts, loans, investments, and savings accounts, has been met with growing opposition. “To the officials who heard the concerns of credit union members and consumers about the detrimental impact this proposal would have on their financial lives,” said Jim Nussle, President and CEO of the Credit Union National Association. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also expressed its opposition to the new rule in an ad campaign in which Democrats were accused of “hiring an army of IRS agents to spy on your bank account.” “Tell Stephanie Murphy to quit spying on your bank account,” the ad said. According to The Hill, the committee’s internal polling indicated that 57 percent of voters said they were less likely to vote for a Democrat who backed the proposal.

The American Action Network (AAN), a non-profit organization, also launched an ad campaign targeting the IRS proposed regulation on Wednesday. As the commercial runs, a female narrator can be heard saying, “To help pay for trillions in new expenditure, Nancy Pelosi wants the government to spy on practically every American bank account, looking for money to spend.”

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., was also chastised in the ad. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.