13 members of the Trump administration broke campaign finance laws.

According to a report released by the US Office of Special Counsel, 13 Trump administration officials broke the Hatch Act, which bars government employees from participating in political campaigns.

“Taken together, the offenses show both a propensity by individuals in the Trump administration to use the executive branch’s power to promote President Trump’s reelection and the limits of the OSC’s enforcement power,” the OSC stated in a statement.

In the Hatch Act’s history, this has never happened before. An whole government dedicated to illegally utilizing federal authority to promote the president’s political campaign at the highest levels.

"The president's failure to demand that the law be followed established the groundwork for the infractions." Senior administration officials utilized their official status or influence to advocate for President Trump in each of these cases. According to the report, "based on the Trump administration's reaction to the violations, the most obvious inference is that the administration approved of these taxpayer-funded campaign activities."

Several employees of the Trump administration were found to have illegally engaged in the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to the 60-page investigation. According to the investigation, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf broke the law by pre-recording speeches that were broadcast during the Republican National Convention.

According to the study, Pompeo and Wolf frequently disregarded ethics authorities’ warnings that their activities would be illegal.

Former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah, former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump senior advisers Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, Marc Short, the former chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, and White House counsel Robert O’Brien were among the Trump administration officials who broke the 1939 campaigning law.

The investigation began in the closing months of Trump’s presidency, and no penalty is expected because only the president in power at the time had the authority to rebuke his own administration personnel.