Zurich Film Festival Appoints New Leadership Amid Transition

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has announced key leadership changes following its recent buyout from the NZZ Group, marking a significant shift in the festival’s direction. Christian Jungen, formerly the festival director, has been named CEO, while Reta Guetg, who has long overseen the festival’s programming and industry activities, steps into the role of festival director.

New Leadership Roles at ZFF

The reshuffling of roles comes after last year’s management buyout of the festival from the NZZ Group, a major shift that now sees Jungen and Guetg among the five new owners of the festival. Joining them as owners are entrepreneur and TV host Max Loong, ZFF’s long-serving president Felix E. Müller, and finance expert Marek Skreta. Jungen’s new position as CEO will see him focus on expanding commercial partnerships and sponsorships, while still contributing to the programming, particularly the festival’s prestigious gala premieres. Guetg will continue to steer the festival’s programming, overseeing competition categories and industry events, including the prominent Zurich Summit.

Zurich Film Festival stands out in the festival landscape due to its reliance on private funding, with 60% of its annual budget of $17.6 million (CHF 14 million) derived from sponsorships. Ticket sales, donations, and foundations contribute 30%, while only 10% of the festival’s budget comes from public funds. Guetg emphasized that ZFF would continue its focus on showcasing emerging talent while maintaining its reputation as a premier destination for acclaimed award contenders.

In a statement, Guetg remarked, “Being an A-listed festival is not our plan. We want to be the trend-setting festival in Europe in autumn. Our goal is to identify the best films, present them in Zurich, and help them gain wider recognition.”

During the 21st edition of ZFF last year, the festival attracted 135,000 attendees, with major stars such as Dakota Johnson, Russell Crowe, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Colin Farrell gracing the event. Notable awards included the Golden Eye for Best Feature, which went to Tereza Nvotová’s Father, and the Golden Eye for Best Documentary, awarded to I Love You, I Leave You by debut director Moris Freiburghaus. The Zurich Summit last year also sparked discussions on the growing role of artificial intelligence in film, particularly after the introduction of AI actress Tilly Norwood, which ignited a lively debate on the future of AI in entertainment.