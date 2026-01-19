‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time

Disney’s “Zootopia 2” has officially claimed the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film ever, surpassing the previous record held by “Inside Out 2.” The movie has amassed a staggering $1.7 billion globally, propelled in large part by its performance in China, where it has earned a significant $620 million. This marks a new milestone in the post-pandemic era of cinema, where China remains a key market despite recent barriers to Hollywood films.

China’s Influence on Hollywood Success

Over 37% of the total earnings for “Zootopia 2” have come from Chinese box offices, showcasing the country’s continued importance to Hollywood despite growing protectionism and political tensions. While the global box office has struggled in recent years, largely due to the pandemic and changing audience behavior, China’s market remains a vital revenue source. This success in China helped the film surpass “Inside Out 2,” which earned $1.6 billion in 2024, and further solidifies China’s role as the world’s second-largest box-office market.

By comparison, the film’s domestic performance in the United States has been modest. It has earned $390 million, ranking third in 2025 releases, behind “Lilo