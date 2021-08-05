Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Take a Cute Selfie To Commemorate Their 2-Year Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel posted a sweet selfie with boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Wednesday to commemorate their two-year relationship.

“2 years and still my favorite,” the 41-year-old actress wrote beside a heart-popping eye emoji on Instagram.

The 43-year-old TV personality expressed his displeasure in the comments area. “I knew you were going to transform my life two years ago,” the “Property Brothers” actor wrote.

Scott directly posed with a broad smile gazing into the camera lens, while Deschanel, who took the picture, stared at the screen. The duo was dressed in florals. Scott wore a black and white shirt with a grey waistcoat, while the actress chose a blue and white top.

Many celebrities and fans congratulated the couple on their two-year anniversary in the comments section. While “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner liked the post, actress Busy Philipps responded with a red heart emoji, “This is really cute and 2 years is a wild passage of time!”

“You boys are the CUTEST!!,” one fan said, while another wrote, “2 years already!!!? You two are incredible.” “What are you waiting to pop the question?” said one fan, urging Scott to propose to the actress.

On the same day, Scott shared some hilarious images on Instagram, including one from when he met the actress on the set of “The Late Show With James Corden” before filming the “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

He captioned the photo, “Who knew two years ago, stepping into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life would alter forever?” “Thank you @zooeydeschanel for making everything better (time flies when you’re having the time of your life!)”

“And I ALWAYS have fun with you!” the actress replied in response to her boyfriend’s remark.

On the job front, the actress has been hosting a game show on the ABC network called “The Celebrity Dating Game.”

Scott appeared in the popular TV show franchise “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” in which he and his brother sell and buy houses.