Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Her Ex-Husband Karl Glusman, Describing Their Breakup as “Sad But Beautiful.”

Zoe Kravitz talked about her ex-husband Karl Glusman and how her new song was influenced by her sadness.

Kravitz, 32, talked about her impending untitled first solo album, saying it will show a “spectrum of emotions” because it is about “love and grief.”

She opened up about the writing process for her record. “I wrote it over a long period of time, subconsciously just catching this variety of emotions,” the artist said in an interview with AnOther Magazine, “which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between.” “It’s a personal matter. She went on to say, “It’s about love and loss.”

In addition, the actress discussed her “complicated” relationships and family life.

“I tied the knot. My marriage ended in divorce. Separations and breakups are terrible, but they can also be beautiful,” she explained. “It’s about the bittersweetness of beginnings and endings,” says the author. “That moment, when you’re devastated and mourning the loss of something and thrilled for what’s ahead of you, is so complex,” the actress explained.

Kravtiz and Glusman had been married for two years before their divorce was completed in August.

After dating for two years, the former couple announced their engagement in 2018. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, two Hollywood A-listers, attended their wedding in Paris in 2019.

Kravitz is dating actor Channing Tatum after their divorce.

According to various sources, Tatum and Kravtiz started dating in August. The couple was recently sighted at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2021 Met Gala after-party event on Sept. 13.

In terms of work, the new couple is currently collaborating on Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Pussy Island.” Kravitz also contributed to the script’s writing.

In addition, the actress will star in the thriller “Kimi,” which is now in pre-production. The film will star Erika Christensen, Byron Bowers, and Jaime Camil, and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Tatum, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film “Dog,” which will be released on February 18, 2022. In addition, he will appear in the film “Lost City of D,” which is now in post-production.