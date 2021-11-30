Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lionel Messi, and Others Attend The 2021 Ballon d’Or [Watch].

Zendaya and Tom Holland were among the Hollywood celebs that attended the Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony, which was held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris to honor the world’s finest footballers.

Zendaya and Holland entered the event separately and walked toward the red carpet, according to the official Twitter handle. The 25-year-old “The Greatest Showman” actress could be seen heading in with security and waving to the crowd while wearing her mask in the one-minute and 17-second video.

She turned around to pose for shots in the rear of her long black gown, which was gorgeously decorated with golden work, as soon as she arrived on the red carpet.

Holland, dressed in a black tuxedo and black-framed eyewear, was seen entering the location and going toward the red carpet in the same footage.

One admirer compared Zendaya’s appearance to that of Dr. Octopus from her upcoming film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will be released on December 10.

The fan captioned the photographs, “Zendaya referencing Dr. Octopus at the Ballon d’Or ceremony 2021.”

A snapshot of the couple posing together during the event, which took place on Monday, was shared on Twitter by a Twitter user.

Lionel Messi arrived at the ceremony with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and three children, Thiago, 9, Ciro, 3, and Mateo, 6, who won the Men’s Ballon d’Or for the seventh time.

Messi and all three children sported a black sparkly tuxedo with a black bowtie, while Roccuzzo, 33, wore a golden gown and a black jacket.

As he arrived at the cinema, another fan posted a video of Messi stepping out of his car with his family.

Simon Kjr, a Danish soccer player, attended the event with his wife Elina Gollert. Before posing for photos, the couple removed their masks on the red carpet. Kjr, 32, wore a simple black tuxedo, while his wife wore a simple black gown.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Robert Lewandowski, Anna Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas, and Kylian Mbappé were among the many celebrities who attended the event.