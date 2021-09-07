Zendaya, the star of ‘Spider-Man,’ Opens Up About Her Therapy: ‘It’s A Beautiful Thing.’

Zendaya has spoken openly about her therapy and the significance of looking after one’s mental health.

In an interview with British Vogue published Monday, the 25-year-old actress acknowledged to going to treatment and said she encourages it to individuals who “possess the financial wherewithal to go to therapy.” She said, “I think it’s a lovely thing.”

Zendaya went on to say, “You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who isn’t your mom or whatever.”

“Who doesn’t have a bias?”

The star of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic had sapped her positive energy, and she wished to find a way to alleviate her sadness.

“The first taste of sadness, where you wake up and feel horrible all day, like what the f–k is wrong?” she clarified “What is this dark cloud that is lingering over me, and I have no idea how to get rid of it?”

The discussion also touched on Zendaya’s attitude toward money and how her parents, Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, have influenced her spending habits.

“I try to remember that my mum is a saver,” she explained. “Then my father says, ‘You know, you can’t spend it when you’re dead,’ or something along those lines. “I fall somewhere in the middle.”

Zendaya went on to say that she hopes to have a profession where she can be financially secure enough to continue doing the things she loves without having to worry about anything else.

“However, I’m constantly like, ‘I’ll have to work.’

Because if I don’t work, everything could vanish tomorrow,” she continued.

The actress also discussed her role as a heroin addict in the teen thriller “Euphoria.” She describes herself as the “most sober person you could ask to portray this part,” according to her.

The actress stated, “I can only grasp it to a certain level.”

Zendaya has lent her voice to the film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which was released on July 16. She’ll also be seen in the next film “Dune,” which will be released next month.

Meanwhile, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a highly anticipated Marvel film in which she co-stars with Tom Holland, is presently in post-production. It will be released in the United States on December 7th.