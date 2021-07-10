Zendaya Opens Up About Her ‘Spider-Man 3’ Co-Stars, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ And LeBron James

Zendaya has a lot of projects coming ahead, and she’s already looking forward to sharing them with her fans.

While promoting “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” in which she co-stars with NBA superstar LeBron James, Don Cheadle, and Sonequa Martin-Green, the 24-year-old actress sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.

Zendaya, who was recently seen kissing Tom Holland, discussed her friendship with her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars and expressed excitement for the impending Marvel film.

Zendaya told ET, “I can’t wait for everyone to watch ‘Spider-Man’ when it comes out.” “And, you know, we all work so hard and are so close to achieving it. I’m ecstatic! I believe we’ll have a successful press tour.”

The “Euphoria” actress remained silent on the romance rumors around her and Holland. Instead, she talked about her role as Lola Bunny in the “Space Jam” sequel, which she voiced.

Zendaya said Lola “earned” her fresh makeover from the 1996 original film starring Michael Jordan, adding, “I think she’s a fantastic character.”

Zendaya went on to explain that being a part of the film was “awesome” and that she was approached by producer Ryan Coogler to join the project.

“He was like, ‘We’re making this new version of Space Jam with LeBron, and we’d love for you to be our Lola,’ he said. We’d love for you to be a part of it,’” Zendaya recounted. “Kind of re-imagine what the character means, this new chapter of the film and who she is, and we’d want for you to be a part of it.”

“And, to put it mildly, I was flattered. Because both of my parents are basketball players, I grew up with the movie… I believe I was born the year it was released. I was maybe a few months old.”

When asked who would win in a fight between James and Spider-Man, the Emmy winner refused to say.

She stated, “I’m not going to get involved with that.” “On his own, LeBron is like a superhero. I’m not sure how he does what he does, but he’s a real-life superhero. Listen, Spider-Man will always be Spider-Man, but LeBron will always be LeBron.”

Zendaya and Holland had spent the Fourth of July weekend together just days before the interview. On July 4, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing an unnamed eyewitness, that the “Spider-Man” co-stars dined at a “beautiful, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara,” California.

