Zara customers are in fits of laughter after seeing a photo of the £119 faux fur ‘Chewbacca’ boots.

Zara customers were giddy after seeing a pair of faux fur ankle boots on the website.

Zara, the high-street behemoth, is a huge hit with fashionistas and customers alike, with lines to get into its stores regularly wrapping around buildings.

It is perhaps one of the most popular boutiques in Liverpool’s city center.

Parody Instagram account Awkward Zara's Instagram account is dedicated to mocking the brand's advertising and website photographs, as well as some of its more bizarre clothes, and it already has over 64k followers.

Any Zara fan is familiar with the brand’s aesthetic, which features women – and even teddy bears – standing in unusual positions on the brand’s website, similar to those seen in magazine editorials.

This can make it tough for certain buyers to figure out how to dress certain items, and @awkwardzara takes every opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

The witty account uploaded a photo from Zara’s website featuring the retailer’s flat faux fur boots. The boots, which retail for £119, have faux fur all over the outside and faux fur lining on the inside.

@awkwardzara captioned the photo with: “Do you adore animals to the point where you want to walk around with two of them hanging to your feet? Or perhaps you want the world to know that you’re firmly rooted (both metaphorically and literally) in the pro-body hair camp? Maybe you’re feeling naughty and want to throw the locals off by leaving odd footprints all over the place, reigniting rumors of a bizarre man-sized creature prowling nearby? Zara has you covered if you answered yes to any of the above or if you simply look RIDICULOUS. “Run, don’t walk (in the opposite direction) and, while you’re at it, don’t make any abrupt movements or loud noises because these appear to have the ability to resurrect at any moment…” Zara admirers and amused followers alike flocked to the comments section to express their feelings.

