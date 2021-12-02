Zachary Levi wants ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ to be released sooner and reveals details about the sequel.

Zachary Levi talked about his highly awaited film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” revealing that he wants the film to come released before June 2023.

“I’ll say that I honestly — and this isn’t just lip service — am extremely proud of the first one; I believe we made a fantastic film. The second one, in my opinion, is superior “On Wednesday, Levi told Collider.

The 41-year-old actor went on to explain why he thinks the sequel is superior to the first. He mentioned that they had more time and money to work on “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” than they did on the first installment, “Shazam!” which was released in 2019.

“We had practically the entire ensemble returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit better; we could sit into them a little bit more,” he explained.

Screenwriter Henry Gayden, who wrote the first chapter, was also in charge of scripting the second, and he did a “great job,” according to the actor.

Levi went on to explain why people will be more interested in the sequel.

He said, “Everything just clicked a little bit more and a little bit more.” “And the kids [referring to the movie’s children characters]have grown up a little bit more, so their sensibilities have become even somewhat more mature, bringing it closer to my or other people’s adult minds, so there’s even more connection there, I think.” The action and comedy in the upcoming film, according to Levi, will be fantastic. He also said that the sequel’s relationships were “amazing,” and that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s bad villains did a “wonderful” job.

“It’s something I’m incredibly proud of. I’d like it to be released before June 2023 “He came to a conclusion.

Shazam!, the superhero, originally appears in Whiz Comics #2, published in 1939.

In addition to “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “The Batman,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Black Adam,” and “DC League of Super-Pets” are all set to be released in 2022 by DC Extended Universe.