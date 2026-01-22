Zach Garrett Promoted to Head of Film at AGC Studios

AGC Studios has announced the promotion of Zach Garrett to the role of Head of Film, effective immediately. Garrett, who has been with the company since 2018, will now oversee the studio’s entire film strategy, including project development, talent relationships, and all aspects of production, from pre-production to post-production.

Rapid Rise at AGC

Garrett’s rise within AGC has been swift and impressive. Starting as Vice President of Acquisitions, he moved up to become Executive Vice President of Production in 2024. In this role, he helped guide the production of several high-profile films, including Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour, Justin Kurzel’s The Order, and Ron Howard’s Eden.

As Head of Film, Garrett takes the reins as AGC looks toward an ambitious slate of upcoming projects. In 2026, he will oversee productions such as Ellie Foumbi’s Fleur, starring Halle Berry, and David Yates’ Phantom Son, featuring Renée Zellweger. Garrett is also fresh off wrapping production on Babies, a new film from Lauren Miller Rogen.

AGC Studios CEO Stuart Ford expressed his confidence in Garrett’s abilities, stating, “Zach has been an invaluable part of our team, and his promotion is a direct reflection of his exceptional work. He’s become a key figure in building AGC’s film slate and nurturing talent relationships.” Garrett’s promotion marks the next chapter for AGC as the company continues to grow in the competitive entertainment industry.

In addition to his film work, Garrett is overseeing AGC’s television division. The company is currently in post-production on the thriller series Vanished, starring Kaley Cuoco, Sam Claflin, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The company is also prepping major projects like the geopolitical thriller series Embassy, starring Kendrick and J.K. Simmons, and the Beatles biopic series Hamburg Days, which promises to capture a new angle on the band’s history.

Garrett shared his enthusiasm for the future, saying, “It’s been a privilege to work alongside some of the most talented filmmakers and crews. I’m looking forward to the exciting projects we have in the pipeline and continuing to build AGC’s legacy in both film and television.”