Zach Bryan Pauses Tour Life After Surgery and Personal Milestone

For Zach Bryan, the start of the year has brought two very different kinds of interruption: one physical, the other emotional. The 29-year-old country-folk singer is temporarily sidelined after undergoing surgery on his ankle, even as he is still publicly absorbing the significance of a recent wedding that he says would have meant everything to his late mother.

Bryan revealed this week that doctors removed a cyst “about the size of a golf ball” from his ankle, a problem he traced to running. He shared images on social media on Thursday, January 22, showing his right foot in a cast while sitting in the passenger seat of a car, striking a jokingly defeated tone before clarifying that the issue was not serious. The recovery, he said, should take about a month, adding that he expects to be “back up and at it” once that period is over.

For now, the singer is doing what many forced into rest do: passing the time at home. One of the photos he posted showed him in bed with his foot elevated, preparing to play the video game Call of Duty: World at War, a nostalgic choice he described as feeling like being a teenager again. He also asked followers for book recommendations to fill the downtime.

A wedding, a recovery, and a long letter home

The health update comes only weeks after Bryan married Samantha Leonard in Spain on New Year’s Eve. Days later, on Wednesday, January 20, he published an unusually personal message addressed to his late mother, Anette, reflecting on the wedding and the life moments she did not live to see.

In that post, which accompanied several wedding photographs, Bryan wrote that he believed she would have loved both the trip and his wife. He described friends and family flying to Spain, the celebrations fueled by champagne, and a night that mixed humor with ceremony — including his father doing the splits on the dance floor while smoking a cigar. The couple’s ring bearer was Rocky Lane, a detail Bryan said his mother would have appreciated because she had named him after the rodeo star Lane Frost.

He also recounted that Keenan and Chris performed love songs and hymns during the ceremony in a roughly 300-year-old basilica, while a string section played music by Little Feat through the pews. Bryan painted a picture of guests laughing and celebrating under the Spanish moon into the early hours of New Year’s Day, and of watching Samantha in her wedding dress with what he described as childlike joy.

In the same message, he reflected on growing up far from Oklahoma and on how the wedding made life feel closer to home again. He wrote that Leonard reminds him his mother is “half of me anyway,” and called his wife “something special and precious,” saying she makes him feel lighter and that his days are no longer as heavy as they once were. He ended the note by wondering whether his mother might somehow be present in that Spanish moonlight and promising that, until they meet again, he would tell Samantha that she is loved.

For now, the immediate focus is simpler: letting an ankle heal. With his foot in a cast and a month of rest ahead, Bryan appears to be taking the interruption in stride — balancing recovery with reflection after a period that has brought both a new chapter in his personal life and a temporary pause in his physical momentum.