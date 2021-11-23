Zach Braff and Florence Pugh Share PDA-Filled Jewelry Shopping Moments [Photos].

While jewelry shopping in New York City, Zach Braff was caught spending PDA-filled moments with his girlfriend, actress Florence Pugh.

The pair, who are 21 years apart in age, were pictured in a Manhattan jewelry store looking at pieces. Their photos have since gone viral on Twitter.

The duo could be seen looking at several jewelry pieces in a glass enclosure in the first two photographs. They were seen heading out of the store in the third photo, and in the fourth, Braff, 46, planted a kiss on the cheeks of Pugh, 25.

The star of “Wish I Was Here” was dressed casually in an orange sweatshirt and a grey beanie cap. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of casual red sneakers.

In a patterned brown and cream jacket, Pugh, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning. She wore a plaid scarf over her neck and held a tiny pocketbook in her hands that matched. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of matching shoes.

Face masks were worn by Braff and Pugh.

More photographs of Pugh and her beau were uploaded by another fan account.

The couple started dating in early 2019, but they made their romance Instagram official in August when they shared a selfie from their vacation in Spain. They were also seen together at the premiere of “Little Women” in December of this year.

Pugh defended their connection in July of last year, which made news owing to their age disparity.

“It is necessary for people to recognize that it is harmful. I have the right to hang out with, be with, and date whomever I want “At the time, she told Elle.

“I’m an actor because I enjoy acting, and I don’t mind people viewing my stuff,” the actress added, “but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

Pugh addressed why her friendship with Braff bothers people in a July interview with The New York Times.

“I think it irritates people that it’s not who they expected,” she said.

Braff will next be featured in films such as “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Moonshot,” “Shriver,” and “Tiburon.” Pugh will star in the upcoming TV series “Hawkeye,” which will premiere on Wednesday.