Zac Efron on Winning His First Emmy: “I Never Expected This”

Actor Zac Efron, who won his first Emmy award for his Netflix travel show on Sunday, rushed to social media to express his joy.

To commemorate his Daytime Emmy Award win, the 33-year-old actor shared a candid snapshot of himself on Sunday evening. For his Netflix series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” the actor won the Outstanding Daytime Program Host award.

“Wow! He said in the caption, “Never expected this and very appreciative.” “Thank you so much to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our little but mighty #downtoearth crew for making this program what it is. Most importantly, thank you all for watching and loving D2E. This is intended for you.”

The series included eight episodes, which were released on July 10 of last year. The actor and author Darin Olien travel around the world in the series to uncover healthy ways to live in various regions. The second season of the adventurous documentary series is set to premiere in 2022.

Fans praised and congratulated the actor on his first triumph in the comments section.

“Loved each and every episode!” one fan said. A lovely and candid docu-series about Earth and our relationship with it. “Infinity congrats boo boo,” one fan remarked, “Hope to see more great content in Season 2.”

Another person expressed their delight at becoming a fan after viewing the series, writing, “Congratulations! This is a well-earned honor. For a long time, I didn’t like you (which was completely unfounded – I just despised high school musicals). You have genuinely discovered yourself, and I’ve loved seeing your evolution into a darn good actor and humanitarian.” (rolling on the floor laughing)

Efron next appears in Anthony Hayes’ upcoming film “Gold.” The film is currently under post-production, with a release date set for next year.

In addition, the actor will star in the horror film “Firestarter,” which is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Keith Thomas is the director of the film. The actor may also appear in Peter Farrelly’s war drama film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” produced by Apple Studios.

In his personal life, the actor split up with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in April after 10 months of dating.