Yuno Challenges Zenon Zogratis in ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 309 Spoilers

Yuno Grinberryall is hell-bent on rescuing his commander, Yami Sukehiro, and the rest of the crew. The “Black Clover” Chapter 309 leaks, spoilers, and raw scans are anticipated this Thursday, and fans are hoping the new chapter will center on Yuno’s retribution against Zenon.

Yuno, armed with his grimoire, declares that he will be crowned Magic Emperor. He also predicts that Zenon will lose this fight.

Finral understood Langris wouldn’t last long in the previous “Black Clover” chapter, and they needed to settle the situation as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Zenon was aware of Finral’s teleporting speed. He was also aware of Finral’s and Langris’ intentions.

When they appeared in front of Zenon, he proclaimed that he would put a stop to them. Inside Zenon’s Mana Zone, Langris and Finral drew closer to him and attacked him. Finral mentioned that he increased their speed using the Mana technique, and Langris’ magic flowed through space.

He also stated that the opponent will be unable to stop the attack. Yuno was resting on the ground within the castle when the scene shifted. He began his search for Finral and Langris.

Zenon had defeated Yuno’s companions, which Yuno discovered. Meanwhile, Zenon claimed that even his devil’s heart could not be destroyed by Spatial Magic, which had the power to wipe everything.

Yuno began to consider how Zenon would assassinate Langris and Finral, but nothing worked in his favor.

While Zenon announced that he had won the combat, Yuno was defeated and wondered if he could beat him if he stood up.

Yuno reflected on how his decisions resulted in the deaths of half of his squad members.

He even put in a lot of effort to make the team, but everything were falling apart. Yuno believed he had reached the conclusion of his journey. He even recalled his promise to Asta. At that point, a figure emerged and informed him that it was his reflection and that he had the strength to resist it.

Yuno was startled to see a figure that looked like him, and then a grimoire materialized in front of him.

Fans may read Chapter 309 of “Black Clover” online at Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Sunday, and the print version will be available on Monday.