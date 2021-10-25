Yuji Itadori vs Higuruma in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 164 Spoilers

Higuruma, who wants to keep the Culling Game’s mechanics, is prepared to defend his views against Yuji Itadori. The last chapter’s cliffhanger alludes to Itadori and Higuruma’s clash in the Culling Game.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has posted a preview of Chapter 164 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” foreshadowing the much-anticipated showdown. Is Itadori able to persuade Higuruma to utilize his points to implement a new rule? “It’s a death match with the points on the line!” Check out the sneak peek.

The opening scene of Chapter 163 of the manga “Jujutsu Kaisen” featured a flashback of Amai and Itadori in junior high. Amai was the type of person who hung out with the bullies to stay out of trouble.

Itadori once witnessed a bunch of people bullying someone. Itadori proceeded to thrash the bullies. They were bullying Amai, it turned out. Itadori and Amai are now both taking part in the Culling Game.

Megumi Fushiguro warned Remi not to take the Ikebukuro to Shinjuku route since they might run into other players. Remi assured him that the approach was straightforward and that she had a base nearby.

She informed Fushiguro that she needed to rest before they could proceed. Later, they encountered another Culling Game participant named Reggie, who informed Fushiguro that Remi had set up a trap for them.

Fushiguro was irritated since he was keen to see Higuruma, but he had no alternative but to battle Reggie.

Higuruma was inside a theater, according to Amai. When Itadori entered the complex, he noticed a man in a bathtub. Itadori asked him whether he was Higuruma after they talked about swimming and bathing. He inquired of Higuruma as to whether he was the player who had scored 100 points in the game.

Itadori deduced that he was a modern sorcerer rather than an incarnated one, thus there was a chance he’d be prepared to listen and make a bargain with him. Unfortunately, Higuruma had no intention of stopping the Culling Game or interfering with its basic dynamics with his points.

Itadori had no choice but to use violence against him. Higuruma’s abilities, on the other hand, remained a mystery to him.

Chapter 164 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. Manga Plus and Viz will have the digital version of the chapter.