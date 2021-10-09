‘You’ve got to get out,’ Ian Wright advises Everton target Donny van de Beek.

Donny Van de Beek has to “get out” of Manchester United, according to Ian Wright, as the midfielder continues to struggle for playing time.

Everton attempted to sign the Dutch international on Deadline Day but were unable to complete a deal, leaving him at Old Trafford.

After suggesting that his client would see more game time as the season went, Van de Beek’s agent, Guido Albers, claimed that Manchester United had blocked his client’s move to the Toffees.

When asked about the former Ajax playmaker’s current situation, Arsenal legend Ian Wright was harsh in his criticism: “The way that Ajax play with their possession football, the way he’s grown up in that Ajax academy, knowing how to make moves off of a team that can continue to hold the ball so he can make his moves.”

“It’s nothing like how Man United would play,” he said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show on Optus Sport.

“It’s perplexing to me why he went to Man United because they’re not going to adapt their style of play to accommodate Donny van de Beek.” The signature was incorrect.

“At this point, I haven’t seen him play three consecutive games for Man United.” Something has gone wrong.

“He’s got to get out of there because Man United isn’t going to work for him.” He’s not going to have a chance to play, which he should since he’s a wonderful player.” The 24-year-old was signed by Manchester United for £35 million in 2020, but has struggled to find regular first-team action.

He came with a lot of experience, having helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, but he’s only played six minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

Solskjaer was asked about Van de Beek’s predicament earlier this month when he reportedly rejected down Everton’s offer, and the Norwegian responded that the midfielder “never affected his teammates badly.”

However, the former striker added that if this changed, he would “definitely be firmer” with Van de Beek and his response. “The summary has come to an end.”