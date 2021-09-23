YouTube mom turns a “overgrown, deserted” garden into a “beautiful pastel paradise.”

Anna Orjak, 38, is a mother of a five-year-old daughter from Blackpool. She is a Naturopath and YouTuber who posts DIY projects on both YouTube and Instagram.

“I am a very creative person and I enjoy gardening,” Anna told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. My mother has a beautiful garden, and she taught me how to care for plants and create my own sanctuary for my kid and me.

“Having a great garden doesn’t have to be expensive or cost a lot of money. Pink and other bright colors are favorites of mine and my daughter. We wanted a garden that was bright, colorful, and sunny, full of joy and happiness.

“To mention a few places where I got discounted and bargain supplies, I went to Groupon, eBay, and Home Bargains. B&Q had a 17-metre-squared pack of lawn turf for £110, and Home Bargains had Ronseal fence maintenance paint in the color Red Cedar for £5 for five litres. I bought two boxes because it was on sale and generally costs roughly £12.

“I bought some plants on Groupon and eBay for about £50 in total. I also bought some ornamental stones from B&Q for roughly £10 for a large 22.5kg bag of rounded pebbles.”

The mother was also able to obtain some free things.

“Some of my items were free, such as an old pallet that I painted pink and some bricks that a friend gave me,” she stated. My friend assisted me with the decking construction, saving me several hundred dollars in labor and installation fees. I paid roughly £100 for the decking from Savoy.

“The first step was to remove all of the trash left by the previous tenant, which included a three-seater sofa that I didn’t see at first. It was tucked away in a thicket. For years, I believe no one gave a damn about this garden.

“I purchased some new fence panels.”

