‘You’re Never A Cool Mom,’ Mariah Carey says of parenting her children with Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey is speaking out about her parenting style.

While Carey, 52, would want to be a “cool mom,” she can’t be one while raising her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon, according to an interview with Us Weekly.

“‘I’m not an ordinary parent,’ I’m going to have to say, quoting ‘Mean Girls.’ ‘I’m a cool mom,’ she says. In our house, there are no rules “While marketing her Mariah Menu at McDonald’s, the singer claimed. “The difference is that there are rules in this house. I’d like to be that — I don’t enjoy being the evil guy, to be honest. I genuinely don’t like it; in fact, I despise it more than anything else. So, you know, I’d like to be able to say, “I’m not really a mom, but I’m a cool mom.” You, on the other hand, are never a cool mother.” The pop artist also claimed that her kids are starting to notice her influence throughout the holiday season.

Monroe and Moroccan are “conscious of the popularity, the records, and this new diamond certification” of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” according to Carey.

Her twins, on the other hand, are taken aback when they see her Christmas song at the top of the charts, above the most recent artists’ songs.

“Because everyone knows I’m not a natural-born citizen. I was just here, and now I’m here. And I’m not even a living being. I’m just a cartoon character “She cracked a joke.

When it comes to how they spend the holidays, Carey said she and her family have built a Christmas custom over the years.

According to the singer, their family’s holiday traditions begin on December 23rd, and she normally stays up late till Christmas morning. As a result, she decided to wait until she’d gotten some sleep before opening her own gifts.

“So we eat breakfast and the kids unwrap their presents, with anyone wishes to do so taking turns. I’d rather wait till I can actually look at it and say, “Oh, this is incredible.” That is to say, not when I haven’t even slept. I go back to sleep and then have an afternoon type of experience “she said

Carey went on to say that her daughter had 66 items on her Christmas wish list, while her son just has one “very expensive” item.

