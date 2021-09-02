Younes Bendjima Exposed His DM About Ex Kourtney Kardashian, Leaving Scott Disick ‘Embarrassed’: Report.

Scott Disick had not anticipated Younes Bendjima revealing his DM to the world.

When the Talentless CEO, 38, wrote Younes a message softly criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA in Italy, he was reportedly expecting to find a confidant in her other ex-boyfriend. Disick, on the other hand, was scorched after he revealed his DM on his Instagram Story on Monday.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly, “Scott was certainly mortified by Younes posting his DM.” “He had no idea that would happen when he messaged him. He DMed him in a hot time and was hoping for a similar reaction from him because they both dated Kourtney.”

According to the source, Disick isn’t a big fan of Barker. He also doesn’t like how Kardashian’s friendship with the Blink-182 drummer is hurting his own. Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, are Disick and Kardashian’s three children. The exes’ friendship is reportedly strained as a result of her current boyfriend’s tabloid-worthy romance.

“Scott is tired of seeing images of them all over the place. He despises Travis, according to the source. “But it’s the impact Travis and Kourtney’s connection is having on his relationship with Kourtney that has him revved up.”

According to reports, the 42-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is aware of Disick’s feelings about her connection with Barker. She has no intention of slowing down with her PDAs with Barker.

“Kourtney, knowing her, is probably just laughing about it all and going about her business with Travis,” the source added. “Yes, she’s irritated that everyone now knows Scott’s feelings about her and Travis, but it’s not something she didn’t previously know. Friends have told her how Scott feels. It won’t impact her relationship with Travis, but it has made things worse between her and Scott.”

On Monday, Disick sent Bendjima a DM with a photo of Kardashian straddling and kissing Barker while on a romantic vacation in Italy. “Is this chick all right???? What the hell is going on here? He wrote, “I’m in the midst of Italy.”

“It doesn’t matter to me if she’s pleased. Bendjima said, “PS: I ain’t your bro.”

On his Instagram Story, Barker reacted by posting a photo of Ray Liotta’s character from “Goodfellas” laughing. Kardashian, on the other hand, chose to tweet the Bible passage “John 15:7.”

