You should follow Liverpool’s greatest TikTok stars, including Michael Aldag and Lee Morris.

During the initial lockdown, it appeared that everyone was either baking banana bread, improving their 5k time, or joining TikTok to keep themselves occupied.

The running trainers may have been put away in the back of the closet almost 18 months ago, but TikTok still takes pride of place on our phone’s home screen.

Millions of users have used the site to show off their extraordinary, and often unique, abilities, and this has certainly been the case in Merseyside.

It’s no wonder that Scouse TikTok is bursting to the seams with fantastic content, with the people behind it amassing tens of thousands of followers.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the top Scouse TikTok accounts.

During the lockdown, the Wirral TikTok star became viral, and he now has over 570,000 fans on the app who like his content.

Michael’s witty perspectives on common circumstances have made his fans laugh, but he’s also wowed them with his singing and songwriting skills.

The 19-year-old is now looking forward to performing in front of large crowds with his music, which has been described as a mix of Lily Allen, Lorde, and The Streets lyrics with 80s synthpop beats.

Saffron Rose, also known as Laugh with the Saff, is an actress who has acted in the short film The Legacy Files and the television series Freedom of Speech.

The 23-year-humorous old’s videos and remarkable dancing, however, have helped her gain over 33,000 followers on Instagram.

The actress pretends to be a Love Island candidate and creates a character named “Scouse Karen” on her Instagram account.

When his debut single Here We Are, released in February, soared to number one on the UK’s iTunes singles chart, the north Liverpool student, actual name Tom Rogan, catapulted to fame.

Tom entertains his 204k followers with humorous videos in addition to his outstanding musical abilities.

His movies pretending to be at parent’s evening, a handy translation reference for scouse sayings, and an uncanny rendition of Stewie from Family Guy are among his most popular TikToks.

