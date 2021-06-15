‘You Never Know,’ says Kiely Williams on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion.

Is it possible that the Cheetah Girls will reunite? Although the band has been disbanded for almost a decade, social media conversations indicate that many fans would welcome new music from them. In a June interview, Kiely Williams discussed the potential of a Cheetah Girls reunion, stating she could see it happening.

Williams was asked if she would be open to reconciling with her 3LW teammates Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She didn’t think it could work because of their falling out, especially with Naughton. She believes, however, that a Cheetah Girls reunion would draw a larger crowd.

“Cheetah Girls is certainly the route to take because everyone is so professional, regardless of their past history,” she explained. “There is a fair bit of ego there, but I truly believe that we all approach the Cheetah Girls with professionalism.”

She continued, expressing her delight at being a part of the group, which included Raven-Symoné, Sabrina Bryan, and Bailon. “You were encouraging young women; you got to see 6-year-old children’s eyes light up as you spoke to them. She went on to say, “It was simply such a rewarding experience.” “I can’t see all the women saying no to that, just because I know how fantastic that made all of us feel,” she says.

Kiely Williams is at least the second individual to publicly support a reunion of the Cheetah Girls.

Just over a year ago, Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight that she would be open to a reunion, but that it could go “sideways” due to specific personalities within the group.

