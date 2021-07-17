You must report any medical problems to the DVLA or face a £1,000 fine.

If you have certain medical conditions and don’t tell the DVLA about them, you could face a hefty punishment.

According to insurance firms, millions of drivers on UK roads are unaware that they have a medical condition that the DVLA must be informed of.

Many medical disorders can have an impact on your driving ability, and while some are evident, such as vision problems or blackouts.

However, certain varieties of cancer, as well as sleep apnoea, can significantly raise the risk of a car accident.

However, with nearly 200 ailments listed by the DVLA that they must be informed of, there’s a chance you’re driving around right now with one on the list and have no idea you need to report it.

Aside from cancer and sleep apnoea, there are a few other medical issues that you must inform the DVLA about.

Déjà vu, melancholy, and even an eating disorder are among them.

Failure to notify the DVLA of a medical condition that may compromise your driving ability might result in a fine of up to £1,000.

You could potentially face charges if you cause an accident as a result of your actions.

In addition to declaring any of the listed medical conditions, you may be required to submit your driver’s license to the DVLA in certain instances.

Your doctor advises you to cease driving for three months or longer because of a medical condition that affects your ability to drive safely and lasts for three months or longer. Your medical condition prevents you from meeting the required criteria for driving.

Check out the DVLA’s website for further information on the medical conditions you must notify them of.

Amputations Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Angina Angioma Angioplasty Ankylosing spondylitis Anorexia nervosa Anxiety Aortic aneurysm Arachnoid cyst Arrhythmia Atrial defibrillator Arteriovenous malformation Arthritis Asperger syndrome Ataxia Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder “The summary has come to an end.”