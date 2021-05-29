You Might Fall In Love With ‘Unfortunate Spacemen’ If You Can’t Stop Playing ‘Among Us’

Among Us was an odd success story about a pandemic in 2020 and the following gamer boom.

After several high-profile streamers began playing the game in 2018, it took two years for it to gain traction. The premise is straightforward: it’s a science-fiction reimagining of the classic children’s game Mafia. While it was not the first game with this premise, it was the most popular. Fans are clamoring for more games like this, and Unfortunate Spacemen may be the answer.

The Whodunit Era Has Arrived

The ‘Whodunit’ theme has been a cornerstone of literary entertainment for almost a century, according to Novel Suspects. People love to figure out who the killers are while watching the drama play in real time, thanks to Sherlock Holmes and a spate of Agatha Christie novels based on the notion.

People aren’t necessarily over the genre, as recent success stories like Knives Out have demonstrated. Video games, on the other hand, were late to the party.

Mystery games are nothing new, and numerous titles, such as LA Noire, had a whodunit element. Few, on the other hand, took advantage of the potential social benefits of a team-based version of the game. While several were minor successes, few were as successful as Among Us. Audiences clamoured for more games like it after the game’s landmark release.

The Ascension of ‘Among Us’

As Cultured Vultures points out, Among Us doesn’t rely on stunning visuals or thrilling gameplay to succeed. It’s a straightforward game with retro-style cartoon graphics, straightforward controls, and no story.

The gameplay implies that a bunch of astronauts are on a spaceship, base, or headquarters when a mysterious impostor takes over and kills them one by one while helpless gamers do menial duties.

The players are in charge of everything else. It’s up to them with one or two impostors… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.