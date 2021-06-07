You may stay at the real-life ‘Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,’ which was used to film the movie with Judie Dench and the rest of the cast.

In 2011, John Madden gathered a collection of incredibly gifted actors, including Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith, and Celia Imrie, and set out on a mission to adapt Deborah Moggach’s novel These Foolish Things into a film. The film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel was the end outcome.

The film follows a group of senior citizens from the United Kingdom who decide to relocate to India after learning about a retirement home that promises to give them with a better life than they have in the United Kingdom. When they eventually get to their new home, they rapidly learn that it is not the utopia they had hoped for.