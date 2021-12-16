You could end up in court if you sign for your neighbor’s parcel.

Many people in Merseyside will be ordering Christmas gifts for their loved ones online this year.

The wait for them to come, whether they ordered them in advance or as a last-minute purchase, is the toughest part.

It’s much worse when you get the dreaded red card instead, and you’re hoping your next-door neighbor handed it in for you because you were out when it was delivered.

But there could be unintended consequences to chasing a man around Asda and battering him with a wheel wrench in the aisles.

When you place an order with a retailer, you are entering into a contract with the retailer, not with any third parties involved in the delivery process.

In other words, if something goes wrong, it’s usually up to the retailer, not the delivery company, to fix it, according to HullLive.

However, a parcel price comparison website Deliveries signed for by a neighbor, according to ParcelHero, are a bit of a grey area when it comes to consumer rights if something goes wrong with the delivery.

What if, for example, your neighbor accepts a package on your behalf, but the item is damaged when you open the box?

The shop will argue that until the item is signed for, it is their obligation. How can you establish that the item was damaged in transit and not by your neighbor if no complaint with it is voiced at that point? According to ParcelHero, whether you named the neighbor as a delivery option at the start will determine this.

If you did, the shop would argue that delivering to them is the same as delivering the item to you directly, which they will use to deny you compensation.

Consumer advocate Which? is clear that you can’t sign away your rights – just though you or your neighbor signed to indicate the parcel was in good shape doesn’t mean you don’t have legal rights, and you should file a complaint for a replacement.

You can claim the store is in breach of contract if you didn’t provide authorization for the item to be delivered to your neighbor. “The summary has come to an end.”