You can make 6 simple, delicious, and healthful plant-based meals in about an hour.

Plant-based or vegetarian ready meals now account for a fifth of all ready meals offered in UK supermarkets, showing the significant rise in vegan and veggie-based eating in recent years.

Plant-based meal alternatives have increased by 92 percent from the study’s inaugural survey in 2018, according to the Eating Better alliance. According to the poll, they’re also the cheapest alternative at the majority of retailers.

While plant-based food is a healthy and tasty option, making your own plant-based food is even more delicious and healthy – and while it isn’t necessarily cheaper (though it may be! ), you know exactly what’s in it. Here are a few delectable vegetarian and vegan recipes to try at home…

Thai fried rice with sweet and sour sauce

This simple fried rice recipe, developed by youthful FullOfPlants food blogger Thomas with leftover rice and any veg you have in your fridge or veg rack, is “the kind of food that elevates your mood and cheers you up after just two spoonfuls,” he claims. He claims it’s simple to create and has the right blend of sweet, salty, and spicy flavors, as well as a slight tart flavor.

Pasta with creamy curry sauce

@nourishingalex’s strange but delicious blend of Italian and Indian takes only a few minutes longer than the 10 minutes or so it takes to cook a pan of pasta, and it’s made using store-cupboard components that can easily be substituted with other vegetarian products stocked in your cupboard or fridge.

Turkish pizza made in a flash

Another fusion of two (or maybe three) cuisines, this time Turkish and Italian/American, has resulted in the most unusual of dishes: a healthy pizza! The Happy Pear, the dish’s inventors, claims that, while Turkish flatbread is typically produced with yeast dough, their recipe has been tweaked to employ a quick and easy dough that takes only 25 minutes to prepare.

Gnocchi with pesto

