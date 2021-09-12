You can book the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool for 2021 today.

Christmas 2021 will be here before we know it, and tickets for seasonal activities in and around Liverpool are already selling out.

After last year’s Christmas didn’t quite go as planned, many individuals are eager to book Christmas events sooner rather than later this year.

The festive calendar in Liverpool is typically jam-packed with unique activities and events, and this year looks to be no exception.

In 2021, there will be pantomimes and Christmas events in Liverpool and across Merseyside.

There have already been announcements of a variety of celebratory family events, club nights, and shows, with more to follow.

To get you in the mood for the holidays, we’ve compiled a list of Christmas events taking place across Merseyside and beyond that you can get tickets for right now.

In Concert: Love Actually

This December, everyone’s favorite holiday romcom will be performed at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall. This year’s holiday lineup includes a musical adaptation of Love Actually.

The beloved film will be projected on a large screen at the venue, with Craig Armstrong’s score performed live throughout. Craig Armstrong, a BAFTA winner, is one of the most well-known film composers in the United Kingdom.

The concert has been described as “a really magical night that got everyone in the Christmas spirit” in previous reviews.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BP. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Luminous Light Path

Southport’s Victoria Park will be transformed into a stunning light path throughout the holiday season. The Luminate light trail is a great way for the whole family to celebrate the holidays.

The beautiful trail winds its way through the park, accompanied by soothing music. It incorporates 3D projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, and interactive shadow play, making it suitable for the entire family.

The trail is 1.2 kilometers long and takes 60-90 minutes to complete. Visitors can also warm up beside the trail’s fire pit, which sells marshmallows for toasting.

The path will be available every evening at 4.15 p.m., with tickets required in advance. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The dates are November 25th to December 23rd.

PR8 1XR Victoria Park, Southport

Instagram: Costa Del Scouse’s Xmas Special

