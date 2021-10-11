‘You Are Part Of The Problem,’ Jameela Jamil says to women who criticize her producing credit.

Jameela Jamil has turned to social media to bash netizens, particularly women, who chastised her for producing her boyfriend James Blake’s new record, “Friends That Break Your Heart.”

“A lot of largely women arguing I couldn’t possibly have worked on my boyfriend’s song, and that he must have just credited me to be nice,” the actress and presenter posted on Twitter on Saturday.

She went on to talk about her work in the music industry.

“I was an 8-year DJ and a 6-year music student before that,” she explained. “You’re contributing to the problem of why women don’t want to be producers.” On Instagram, Jamil posted a screenshot of her own message, explaining how her boyfriend “had to fight” with her to get her name included to the credit list.

“I was so Preemptively sick of the internet that James had to fight me to take credit for this album,” she wrote.

She said the same scenario happened when Blake’s fourth studio album, “Assume Form,” was released in 2019, and she worked on it for “countless hours.”

Jamil then tied the issue to “misogyny,” remarking on how “hilarious” it is that people believe she had no artistic input if the song is well-liked. On the other hand, if the music isn’t well received, people assume it’s her “fault” and that she “made the entire thing herself.” “In the end, I grabbed the credit I earned because I believe it is critical for women who work in the music industry to be visible in the realm of music production, and I would like any of you who follow me to take ownership of what is legitimately your successes,” she continued.

Jamil also urged others to take “ownership of what is rightfully your successes” and expressed her desire that everyone, no matter where they are in the world, is claiming credit for their efforts.

“I hope you understand that not being believed for your accomplishments is not a reflection of you… It’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, fearful, and insecure that they can’t imagine how impressive you may be “she continued.

She further mentioned how this occurs in every industry and at every level, concluding, "Even to me, it was a shock. My partner softly credits me even when I don't credit myself." She also talked about the importance of representation and how she supports it.