‘You Are My Favorite Person,’ Luis Ruelas says of Teresa Giudice after their engagement.

Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s soon-to-be husband, has spoken out about his proposal to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.

The 46-year-old businessman took to Instagram on Wednesday to dedicate a romantic tribute to his 49-year-old fiancée. He tweeted two photos of the two of them inside the black helicopter of the Amanzoe Resort in Greece.

Inside the plane, the couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the first snap. They sit close together in the second photo, smiling broadly at the camera.

“Teresa, I’ll fly anywhere in the world with you.” Ruelas added in the caption, “You are my favorite person, LOVE YOU.”

Ruelas released the photos barely one day after proposing to Giudice and putting a ring on her finger.

The couple got engaged on Tuesday at the Porto Heli resort, according to sources. Ruelas went all out for the proposal, setting out sparklers, candles, and roses, as well as hiring a violinist.

The recently engaged couple was photographed wearing similar white outfits in front of a giant illuminated “Marry Me” sign, according to photos obtained by the outlet.

Ruelas was photographed getting down on one knee to propose while pyrotechnics lit up the sky above them. In another photo, the twosome flaunted Giudice’s new sparkler.

“It was very magnificent.” As Louie got down on one one, the coordinated fireworks show illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign. Teresa was taken aback,” a source told the news organization.

According to Page Six, Giudice’s new ring is a magnificent oval-cut diamond band that is estimated to cost around $300,000.

The news comes only two days after fans speculated on social media that Ruelas was planning to propose to Giudice while on vacation in Greece after the couple shared love photos from their trip on Instagram.

Giudice and Ruelas began dating in November 2020, a little more than a year after the former’s divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.