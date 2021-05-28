Yes, Duffy gave a hint that he’ll be back on future MTV seasons in “The Challenge.”

The inaugural season of MTV’s The Challenge: All Stars was a hit with fans of MTV’s The Challenge. And now that All Stars has come to an end, everyone is wondering what the future holds for the returning veterans. Yes Duffy, who has returned after an almost 20-year break, doesn’t appear to be ready to hang up his hat just yet. Here’s what he had to say about coming back to the show after the first season of All Stars.

[Warning: The Challenge: All Stars contains spoilers.]

Who was the winner of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’? Yes, Duffy won the championship.

On The Challenge: All Stars, fans of MTV’s The Challenge will finally get to witness who won the $500,000 top prize. And it was Yes who took the top spot.

Yes avoided elimination throughout the season, and considering his physical and mental brilliance, many predicted he’d make it to the final. In the All Stars final, male and female finalists teamed up for each leg to earn points, and he always seemed to find the right partner. The final phase was a climb to the summit of a mountain on foot. Darrell Taylor took an early lead, but Yes caught up just as Darrell was running out of gas.

Yes told Entertainment Weekly, “I worked hard for that stuff.” “I didn’t go there with the intention of losing. Second place is a loser, man. That’s the furthest thing from my mind. I’m not going to leave my kids for 30 days and deal with all of the challenges that come with it simply to not grind until the wheels fall off.”

Yes, Duffy hinted that he’d be competing on future MTV seasons.

So, what does the future hold for Yes and MTV's The Challenge? While he wasn't sure how far he'd go…