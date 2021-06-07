Years before the birth of his daughter, Prince Harry expressed interest in the name “Lily.”

With his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry recently had a daughter. The couple chose the name “Lilibet” for their new baby, as well as the nickname “Lili.”

While some may be surprised by Harry’s choice of name, he had expressed interest in the name “Lily” years before his daughter was born.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana inspired the name Lilibet for the baby.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Lilibet’s full name. Lilibet’s name is a tribute to several family members, as it has been for many royals before her.

“Lilibet” is a one-of-a-kind homage to Queen Elizabeth. The name is Her Majesty’s childhood nickname, as featured on Netflix’s The Crown. It was allegedly prompted by Elizabeth’s inability to pronounce her entire name. Meghan and Harry have expressed their admiration for the queen, so calling their daughter “Lilibet” appears to be a beautiful gesture to the cherished monarch.

Meanwhile, “Diana” is a tribute to Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother. She and Harry had a close relationship, and Harry believed she would have loved Meghan if she had lived longer. Archie Harrison, Harry and Meghan’s first child, has a portrait of Diana in his crib, and some of his first words were about her. As a result, it’s not unexpected that Lilibet was given this profound middle name.

In 2019, Prince Harry expressed an interest in the name “Lily.”

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child. 2ZGy6T5o1p https://t.co/2ZGy6T5o1p

— June 6, 2021, The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ)

Will the Queen Visit America to Meet Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Newborn?

Regardless, others believe Harry and Meghan would have called their child something along the lines of “Lily.”

Meghan and Harry hinted about some baby names they liked while Meghan was pregnant with Archie in 2019. According to Hello, Harry met a mother whose child’s name was “Lily,” and he was taken with it. A… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.