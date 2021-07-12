‘Y’all Got Me Fired,’ Addison Rae Reacts To Backlash Over UFC Gig

Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has responded to the backlash she has received for her UFC reporting job.

Rae, 20, received fire after posting photographs of herself clutching a UFC microphone during a UFC 264 preliminary event on Twitter on Friday. Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The influencer, who was previously enrolled at Louisiana State University but dropped out, tweeted, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 solid months to prepare for this moment.”

Some sports fans and social media users, on the other hand, took issue with her UFC employment and her tweet, accusing her of stealing a position from a more qualified candidate.

The next day, Rae, who has 125 million followers on social media, joked about the response on Twitter, adding, “nvm y’all got me fired.”

The TikTok star merely “did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they’re from the same town, Lafayette,” according to an unnamed source, and was not an official correspondent.

Rae’s response, on the other hand, did not placate some Twitter users who believed she did not deserve the job.

“When you flaunted your ‘full 3 months’ of schooling, you got dismissed. Some things are best left unsaid, but I understand you wouldn’t be able to see how this appears to be a problem because you’re in your safe bubble,” one person commented.

“Good. You didn’t earn it, and you’ve never worked hard before. Another person wrote, “Proof everything is just handed to you.”

“Influencers like him [clown emoji]don’t realize that folks in entry-level jobs EARN a DEGREE. So, what’s next? A third person added, “I took a Social Justice class and I’m creating a Law Firm to practice law or I did a Biology class and I have a desire to to give medication.”

Others, on the other hand, praised the TikTok phenomenon. “Cancer culture is a disaster. SAD! Haters and losers will never win, according to Michael Gruen.

“I don’t think you guys understand that she went to college to accomplish this exact thing and she’s finally getting the chance and she wanted to show how pleased she was and y’all bashed her, that’s disgusting,” another admirer commented.

a third netizen remarked, “dang why everyone so salty you were a reporter they keep hating on u queen don’t listen to them.”

Rae’s appearance at UFC 264 is just one of her many new initiatives. Her single was released in March. Brief News from Washington Newsday.