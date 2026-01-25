Xbox Wireless Controller Drops in Price by 33% on Amazon

Gamers looking to upgrade their gear can take advantage of a limited-time offer on the Xbox Wireless Controller, now available at a 33% discount on Amazon. With prices slashed to just £39.99, this deal marks one of the lowest prices for the popular controller in recent months, offering an affordable option for both Xbox and PC players.

The controller, a top choice for those who prefer playing with a gamepad, is now priced lower in several colors, including black, white, and blue. However, customers should check the pricing of individual colors as some variations may be slightly more expensive than others. The controller features a hybrid D-pad, a USB-C connection, and a textured grip for a comfortable hold during intense gaming sessions. It is compatible with wireless play using AA batteries, or players can opt to connect via the included USB cable for a wired experience.

This price cut comes as part of a broader wave of controller sales. For gamers interested in a premium experience, the Xbox Elite Core 2 controller is available for £114.99 at Argos. This version boasts more advanced features, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks and hair trigger locks, making it a notable upgrade for those seeking a competitive edge.

Other Controller Deals

The savings aren’t limited to Xbox controllers. PlayStation 5 owners can also benefit from a significant deal, with the DualSense controller now priced at £52 through EE. This controller is a notable option for PC gamers, especially after Sony’s recent update allowing it to be used with Windows devices.

The Xbox Wireless Controller has garnered positive reviews, with over 20,000 ratings and an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Many users highlight its solid build quality, comfortable design, and responsive D-pad, particularly for platform and fighting games. One shopper commented, “The new design with textured grips on the triggers and back is a huge improvement in feel and comfort.” However, some users have reported experiencing stick drift after extended use, with one customer cautioning, “You’re playing Russian roulette with these controllers. Two months in, and I’ve got insane stick drift.”