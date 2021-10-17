Xander, a police dog, follows down a drunk-driving suspect on the run.

A drink-drive suspect who tried to flee the scene of the crime had underestimated PD Xander’s tenacity.

In the incident in Speke on Saturday night, the man fled from cops, abandoning his vehicle (October 16).

And he believed he’d managed to get the better of him by hiding in a bush.

But he hadn’t reckoned on PD Xander being a master of the game of hide and seek, and he was shortly apprehended.

The arrest was announced on Mersey Police Dogs’ Twitter account.

“A drunk driver felt he had made good his escape after fleeing his vehicle in Speke last night,” they said.

“Unfortunately for him, PD Xander enjoys a good game of hide & seek, and he wasn’t surprised to find him hidden in a bush #arrested #dontdrinkanddrive.”