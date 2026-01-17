Wunmi Mosaku’s Disney+ producing debut follows Norton appearance

The latest episode of The Graham Norton Show aired on January 16, 2026 on BBC One and iPlayer, pairing headline-making news with personal career turns from a guest lineup that included Sir Idris Elba, Erin Doherty, Wunmi Mosaku, Martin Freeman and musician Olivia Dean.

Knighthood talk, new TV plans and frank backstage stories

Elba addressed his recent knighthood with jokes and a dose of realism, saying he had not yet had “the sword on the shoulder” while adding that his wife was “loving it.” He also described nearly missing the decision entirely after a consideration letter was lost in a pile of post, and said his agent warned the honour would “pass” him by if he did not respond. Elba said he had only two days to decide once he found the letter, and noted the recognition was for services to young people, quipping that he has been acting for 30 years and that his mother was especially pleased.

He also confirmed more is coming for his thriller series Hijack, saying a second season is planned after the first became a major hit, with the story set to explore what happens after the plane hijack.

Doherty, known for The Crown and the new drama Adolescence, revisited a moment from an Emmy speech when she swore on stage and said her mother later told her off. She joked that she did not mean to, explaining she was reacting to how “stunning” everyone looked, and said she promised not to do it again. Doherty also spoke about the Victorian drama A Thousand Blows, saying she was finally able to use her own voice on screen, and recalled Stephen Graham initially doubting she fit the role because he had only seen her as Princess Anne. She said he was delighted when he learned she is from Crawley.

Mosaku’s “Sinners” role and a new Disney+ short film

Mosaku used the show to discuss her part in the period horror film Sinners, saying she was convinced by the depth and humanity of the opening scene and that the film is “romantic and beautiful,” with a character who “exudes love and knowledge.” She said she only learned on the last day of filming that the role had been written with her in mind.

She also traced her acting ambitions back to the musical Annie, saying she watched it every day after school and would cry as soon as she hit play. Mosaku said she researched the cast and, noticing Albert Finney was from Manchester, followed a similar route by auditioning for RADA and getting in, despite not previously knowing drama school was an option.

Within days, Mosaku’s January expanded beyond acting news. A day after her Norton appearance, she was announced as an executive producer on Mango, a short film directed by Joan Iyiola that is launching on Disney+ across Europe. The project is a live-action body-horror story centred on Zadie, a successful London florist living with fibroids, a condition affecting millions of women worldwide. Olivia Nakintu plays Zadie, with Danny Sapani as her father and Paul Chahidi as a medical professional.

The producing team includes Mosaku alongside Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Thomas Hawkins, Elisabeth Hopper, Joe Bell and Dr. Christine Ekechi. Mango premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2026 and has been praised for an unflinching depiction of a woman confronting bodily change and the wider social pressures surrounding fibroids. Mosaku said the film speaks to the “often-overlooked struggles” women face regarding fibroids.

Iyiola, who previously won the HBO Short Film Award for Dólápò Is Fine, has said the film aims to widen awareness around the issue, which has also been highlighted publicly by figures including Lupita Nyong’o and Venus Williams. Mosaku and Iyiola have both linked the project to advocacy efforts, saying they hope it helps spark conversation and support for women living with fibroids.

Freeman, meanwhile, discussed his work on a TV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, saying he was less familiar with its characters because they come from her early novels. He described the setting as the Roaring Twenties while still shaped by the grief and loss of World War I, and said the story carries an authentic 1920s voice that remains accessible today, blending humour with emotion. He also reflected on The Responder, saying he stayed in the accent all day because it is a physical “muscle,” and that his main test is whether people from that place feel it rings true.

Musical guest Olivia Dean performed “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” and later joined Norton for a chat. The episode also featured the show’s Big Red Chair segment, where audience members shared their stories in the hope of avoiding a lever-pull exit.

Next week’s programme is set to welcome Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Clare Foy, Joe Keery and Tinie Tempah.