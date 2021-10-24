‘Worries me,’ says Liverpool legend Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a warning before of Manchester United’s match against Real Madrid.

Phil Thompson has revealed that he is concerned about Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance in important games ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Since returning to Manchester United in the summer, the Portuguese forward has scored six goals in eight games, including the game-winning goal against Atalanta in the Champions League.

In the current encounter between the two old rivals on Sunday, he is nearly expected to start against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Ronaldo, according to former Reds defender Thompson, understands what it takes to win big games, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown himself time and time again in both domestic and international football throughout his illustrious career.

“He knows everything about them, he knows how huge these [games]are,” Thompson stated on LFC TV.

“Yes, dare I say it, he makes me nervous because he shows up at major games. Real Madrid and Juventus have both experienced this.

“He’s done it in other countries, and he’s done it for his own.”

“This guy is a freak of nature, and I don’t mean it in a nice way.” He’s 36 years old, and you can see him scoring the game-winning goal for them the other night with an incredible header.

“I can’t say enough good things about this person.

“Everyone is pointing to his jogging figures, which are perhaps the lowest of any Premier League striker, but it’s what he produces in that box that matters.”

“Everyone will forgive him if he scores goals and his running stats are down there and he keeps scoring goals in that box.”

“He’ll know, and he’ll be one of those personalities telling us we have to perform against Liverpool.”