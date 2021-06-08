World Oceans Day: Use these citizen science holidays to help rescue our oceans.

Despite the fact that they cover more than 70% of our planet, just a small portion of the world’s seas has been studied. Although little is known about the unfathomable void, one thing is certain: it, like so many other natural resources, is under jeopardy.

On June 8, World Oceans Day serves as a rallying cry for people to speak up and defend the oceans – and it can also be a lot of fun. Here are a few holiday ideas for helping to save our oceans one fun experience at a time.

In Papua New Guinea, you can go turtle watching.

A million impediments line a turtle hatchling’s path from the minute it leaves the nest, furiously shoving its fins towards the surf. Snapping crabs and swooping gulls try to snare the babies, and once they’re in the water, a slew of other predators await them. Yet, in current times, we are one of the most serious threats.

Sea turtles and their eggs have traditionally been a food source in Papua New Guinea, as they have been in many other coastal tribes. Lissenung Dive Resort has set up a campaign to educate locals and gather statistics to track the amount of Hawksbills and Greens in order to discourage the habit. They collect eggs, incubate them safely in nesting boxes, and then release them into the wild to hatch, following the trails left by the moms. While living at the rural home, you may see the project in action. Dive Worldwide (diveworldwide.com) offers a 17-day Dive & Discover PNG tour that includes flights for £5,195 per person.

Antarctica’s whale population should be identified.

Whale populations in the polar areas have been making an incredible rebound since killing was banned some decades ago, making it one of the few uplifting environmental success stories to emerge. Tourist sailboats exploring these pristine places are now assisting scientists in closely monitoring behavior.

Polar Latitudes encourages passengers to participate in data collecting by photographing flukes for the Happywhale ID project as part of a citizen science program available on all of their cruises. Other projects include cloud mapping for NASA’s Globe Observer and ocean salinity and temperature measurements, which provide direct proof of global warming and glacial melt. There are a variety of itineraries to choose from. Visit polar-latitudes.com for more information.

In Barbados, corals are being replanted.

