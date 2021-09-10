Working With Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, And Other Royals Is Described By A Royal Photographer

Chris Jackson, a royal photographer, is speaking up about his experiences photographing the most important events and movements of the British royal family.

For nearly two decades, the multi-award-winning Getty Images photographer has worked closely with the royal family. Jackson photographed Queen Elizabeth II for a new Canadian portrait last year and captured Prince William taking Prince George to his first day of school in 2017. He also documented Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 Australia tour and photographed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 Australia tour.

The difference between royal and celebrity photography, Jackson stated in an interview with People, is the “depth with which you come to know your subjects.”

“Photography of celebrities is one thing; you’re capturing a far larger group of people. You may have an in-depth understanding of royal personalities by working with them,” he stated.

The author of “Modern Monarchy” provided some insight into the various ways used by members of the royal family in their duties.

According to Jackson, Prince Harry, with whom he has developed a close working relationship, brings “a great energy to his engagements.”

The Duke of Sussex, he continued, provides “that element of unpredictability that has always been special.” One time, he participated in a charity run in Rio de Janeiro and finished the marathon while wearing a face mask. That is something you could not have predicted.”

The photographer also pointed out that the Queen and her son, Prince Charles, handle royal engagements differently.

“The Prince of Wales is very expressive and involved with people,” Jackson told People. “The Queen does things differently than the Prince of Wales when it comes to engagements.”

Photographing the royal children, Jackson continued, “always makes you smile behind the camera, and I love that.” Working with the younger royals is “a different, interesting kettle of fish,” he said, since “the interaction has a genuine energy to it, which is wonderful pleasure.”

He also lauded Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, calling her “simply great to photograph.”

Camilla understands that he and other photographers are “doing a job,” according to Jackson.

According to its description, Jackson’s latest book, “Elizabeth II: A Queen for Our Time,” is a “beautiful graphic record of her astonishing reign over the previous 20 years building up to her Platinum Jubilee.” On October 12th, the book will be launched.