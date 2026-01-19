Wordle’s “Waxen” Stumps Players in Challenging Puzzle

On January 19, 2026, Wordle fans found themselves faced with an unexpectedly tricky challenge, as the solution to puzzle #1675 turned out to be the uncommon word “waxen.” While not the most difficult puzzle ever, it stumped many players who spent time deciphering the word’s meaning and origin. The puzzle quickly became a topic of discussion in online Wordle forums and social media groups, where players exchanged strategies and reactions.

Strategies and Solutions

The puzzle was considered a medium-difficulty one, especially by seasoned solvers who found it more challenging due to the word’s unusual letters and structure. “Waxen,” a five-letter adjective, does not contain any repeated letters, which is typically a helpful clue, but the rarity of the letter “W” made it particularly tricky. It also contained two vowels, neither of which repeated, adding another layer of complexity. Players discovered that one of the letters in the word ranked 23rd in frequency in the English language, further complicating things for those relying on common-letter guesses.

Hints from various sources, including Parade, helped guide solvers in the right direction. They provided clues like “pallid” and “chalky” as synonyms, as well as references to candles and their waxy glow. Despite these nudges, many players struggled to come up with the answer until the word was officially revealed.

For players unfamiliar with the word, “waxen” is derived from Old English, with roots in “weaxen,” meaning “made of wax” or “to grow.” The word still holds both meanings today: it can describe something physically made of wax or something that has grown smooth, pale, and almost translucent. Given its rare usage, “waxen” was an especially difficult answer for many solvers, reflecting its obscurity in everyday conversation.

Approaches to the Game

The puzzle also sparked discussion about the strategies players use. Many, like the author of a Forbes article on the puzzle, solved it in four guesses. Starting with “CRATE,” the solver quickly eliminated options, narrowing the answer down with each guess. “LADEN” and “OAKEN” were among the attempts that whittled the possibilities down, eventually leading to the solution “waxen.” The Wordle Bot, designed to suggest optimal guesses, also solved the puzzle using “SLATE” as its starting word.

Lifehacker emphasized the importance of strong starting words, recommending options like “CRANE,” “TRACE,” and “SLANT” for their ability to maximize the appearance of common letters early on. MIT’s analysis suggested that words like “SALET” and “REAST” could also be effective in eliminating multiple possibilities at once. Meanwhile, vowel-heavy words such as “ADIEU” and “AUDIO” were highlighted as solid choices by some players.

Ultimately, what makes Wordle appealing to so many is the blend of luck and strategy. Players are not just guessing randomly—they are strategically eliminating letters to hone in on the correct answer, sometimes in just a few moves. Wordle fans relish in the thrill of cracking a tough word and often share their triumphs or frustrations with one another.

As January 19’s puzzle unfolded, many solvers, while initially frustrated, appreciated the challenge presented by “waxen.” It was considered more difficult than the previous day’s word, “SUMAC,” but not impossible, providing a satisfying sense of accomplishment once solved.

Wordle has become a daily ritual for many, offering both a challenge and a sense of community. With each new puzzle, players get another chance to test their linguistic wits, sharpening their strategies and exchanging tips along the way. For those seeking even more word-based challenges, alternatives like Dordle, Quordle, and Waffle provide fresh experiences beyond the familiar game. And as Wordle continues under The New York Times, players can expect more surprising and occasionally tricky solutions in the days ahead.