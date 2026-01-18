Wordle Stumps Players With “SUMAC” Puzzle on January 18

Wordle fans faced a tricky challenge on January 18, 2026, as puzzle #1674 featured the obscure word “SUMAC,” leaving many players stumped. The five-letter word, which may not be a common part of daily conversation, was the solution that had puzzle enthusiasts scratching their heads. While some players embraced the challenge, others found themselves puzzled by the unexpected answer.

A Spicy Twist to the Classic Game

For those unfamiliar with the word, SUMAC refers to a spice derived from berries, commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine. Its botanical roots, as a type of bush or tree, were a subtle clue, but its rarity made it a tough pick for many solvers. The word featured two vowels, U and A, and no repeated letters, which made it a perfect candidate for an elusive Wordle answer.

The game, which challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries, has become a daily ritual for millions. With a simple format and straightforward mechanics, Wordle has captivated a global audience. Each day’s puzzle drops at midnight local time, ensuring that the challenge remains fresh for players around the world. However, as puzzle #1674 proved, not every day brings an easy solution.

Players often rely on strategic starter words to give them an advantage. Popular choices like “CRANE,” “STARE,” and “ROAST” are recommended by WordleBot, as they include common letters to maximize the chances of revealing key clues early. However, as many players experienced on January 18, even these tried-and-true approaches didn’t guarantee success. One solver noted that after starting with “RAISE” and “TOUCH,” “SUMAC” was the only word that fit the remaining clues.

Wordle’s Expanding Puzzle Universe

Though “SUMAC” may have baffled some, it wasn’t the only word puzzle of the day. Wordle’s popularity has led to the creation of a variety of alternatives, adding layers of complexity for those seeking more challenges. Among these are Dordle, Quordle, and the more intense Octordle and Sedecordle, each increasing the number of puzzles a player must solve simultaneously. For those seeking a different type of puzzle, The New York Times offers games like Pips, a dominoes-inspired logic game, alongside its flagship Wordle puzzle. These games cater to a broad spectrum of puzzle enthusiasts, whether they prefer a daily challenge or a more intricate experience.

Despite its challenging nature, Wordle remains a favorite for puzzle fans, continuing to captivate players with its simple yet deeply strategic gameplay. Whether solving the mystery of “SUMAC” or gearing up for the next puzzle, players are reminded that in Wordle, the solution is often just a few guesses away.