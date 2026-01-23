Woolf Works Returns to Royal Ballet With Powerful Emotive Themes

Wayne McGregor’s acclaimed 2015 work, Woolf Works, is once again gracing the stage at the Royal Ballet, drawing significant attention for its emotional depth and intellectual exploration. The three-act ballet, inspired by the works of Virginia Woolf, has cemented itself as a staple in the company’s repertoire. This return brings fresh appreciation for McGregor’s intricate choreography, which delves deeply into Woolf’s themes of memory, identity, and emotional struggle.

Performance Highlights and Emotional Range

The ballet opens with Natalia Osipova’s portrayal of Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway, where the character’s reflections on past choices and lost possibilities unfold with heartbreaking subtlety. Osipova’s performance captures the melancholy of a woman haunted by what could have been, particularly through her interactions with characters like Sally, played by Leticia Dias. The first act intertwines past and present, as Osipova steps into the memories of her younger self, portrayed by Sae Maeda, creating a striking visual of time’s toll on the mind and body.

The second act presents a more abstract narrative, inspired by Orlando. Dancers, adorned in vibrant gold foil Elizabethan costumes, engage in a high-energy, shape-shifting performance that speaks to Orlando’s fluidity of identity. The choreography pulses with a kinetic energy that reflects the character’s constant transformation. The electronic score by Max Richter and dramatic lighting by Lucy Carter combine to enhance the sense of unending revolution, with the dancers embodying the freedom to reinvent oneself as they continue to move through life.

As the ballet concludes with a piece inspired by The Waves, the emotional complexity deepens. Osipova’s character, now aged, stands apart from the younger generation, a figure caught between the past and an uncertain future. The stage fills with both children and adults, emphasizing the passage of time. Yet, the heart of this act lies in the tender portrayal by William Bracewell, whose character seeks to protect Osipova’s from slipping into despair. His efforts connect the narrative back to a voiceover by Gillian Anderson, reading Woolf’s poignant suicide note. The note, a tragic final plea to her husband, reads: “If anybody could have saved me, it would have been you.”

Woolf Works is on display at the Royal Ballet until February 13, 2026, offering audiences a powerful journey through Woolf’s introspective worlds and McGregor’s remarkable ability to translate literary emotion into movement.